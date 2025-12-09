Kia Seltos Facelift To Unveil in India Tomorrow - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Kia Seltos Facelift Unveiled: If you are exploring getting a new compact SUV, which is feature-rich and has a comfortable cabin, there are various options available in the market. In this segment, the Kia Seltos is a popular choice among buyers. It was first launched in 2019 and later, Kia updated it in 2023 with a new design, added new features, and remained unchanged mechanically.

Now, in 2025, Kia is set to unveil the second-generation Seltos globally on December 10, 2025. According to multiple teasers shared on social media, the new Seltos will come with a redesigned exterior, revamped interior, and may get new powertrain options as well.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift:

Kia Seltos Facelift Design

The exteriors of the Kia Seltos facelift will come with a new design. As per recent social media posters, the front has a new design for the LED headlamp and DRL, a new grille, and the front bumper is more chunky, giving it a sporty aesthetic. On the sides, it will come with a new alloy wheel design; however, Kia may launch a different design depending on the variant offered. Coming to the rear, Kia has increased the size of the taillamps, and it will come with a subtle roof spoiler and redesigned bumper.

Kia Seltos Facelift Interiors

Recently, the interiors of the upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift were spotted. According to Rushlane’s report, the Kia Seltos Facelift will come with a new steering wheel, a revised design of the dashboard, and multiple features.

Kia Seltos Facelift Expected Features

Since the current generation of the Kia Selto is equipped with multiple convenience features, it is expected to get some new additions in this model. As per recent images shared by Rushlane, it is confirmed that the Seltos facelift will come with a 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others. We can expect Kia to offer it with massage seats, ambient lighting, rear ventilated seats, and other convenience features.

Kia Seltos Facelift Engine Options