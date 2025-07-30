Kia Seltos to Jeep Compass: Top 5 Diesel SUVs With Highest Mileage Under ₹25 Lakh in India

Diesel SUVs under ₹25 lakh: Diesel engines in cars are popular for the peppy performance, great drivability and fuel efficiency. However, the government’s strict emission norms have led to a decline in diesel SUVs, and now only a handful of diesel SUVs are available in the market. Around ₹25 lakh, there are a handful of SUVs, which come with a diesel engine, and have high fuel efficiency as per ARAI. The list consists of the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV 700, and others.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars with a diesel engine, having the highest fuel efficiency under ₹25 lakh in India:

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is a popular SUV in the market. It comes with a 1.5L diesel engine, and it is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. As per ARAI, the diesel engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.8 km/l from the manual variant and 19.1 km/l from the automatic transmission.

The price of the Hyundai Creta Diesel starts at ₹14.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos

The next car on the list, which you can consider, is the Kia Seltos. It shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Creta, and has a similar 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine on offer. This engine is also paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. As per ARAI, it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.7 km/l for both the manual and automatic transmission options.

The price of the Kia Seltos diesel starts at ₹14.94 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Alcazar

If you are looking for a seven-seater car, then in this list, you can consider the Hyundai Alcazar. It has the same 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine on offer, which also powers the Creta. This engine thus feels a bit underpowered in its segment, but it has great fuel efficiency on offer. As per ARAI, the automatic and the manual transmission options have a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.4 km/l.

The price of the Hyundai Alcazar diesel starts at ₹18.75 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 700

The next seven-seater mid-size SUV on the list is the Mahindra XUV 700. It has the most powerful diesel engine in the segment. The XUV 700 comes with a 2.2L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. As per ARAI, it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17 km/l for the manual variant and 16.7 km/l for the automatic variant.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 diesel variant starts at ₹17.41 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Jeep Compass

If you are looking for a stylish SUV, then you can consider the Jeep Compass. It has a 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This is the same engine that also powers the Tata Harrier, Safari, and MG Hector. As per ARAI, it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.1 km/l from the automatic and manual transmission.