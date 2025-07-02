Lexus NX 350h 700km Review: Who Should Buy It?

Lexus NX 350h Review: The luxury SUV segment is mainly dominated by SUVs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover and Volvo. Under an ₹80 lakh budget, one SUV that is quite underrated in the luxury SUV segment is the Lexus NX 350h.

Lexus India had launched a special Overtrail Edition of this SUV, which introduced a new desert sand paint shade on the outside and some cosmetic changes in the interiors. However, the Lexus NX 350h is the only luxury SUV that comes with a hybrid powertrain option, resulting in better fuel efficiency.

Lexus NX 350h Front, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Recently, we drove the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition for about 700 km in the city and on highways. We tested its fuel efficiency, off-road capabilities, performance, comfort, and other parameters. While we took it through multiple tier 3 towns and local areas, people did turn their heads to check which car this was.

After driving it for 700 km, here are our thoughts: why the Lexus NX 350h is an underrated SUV in its segment, and whether you should buy it or not.

Let’s Begin:

Lexus NX 350h Fuel Efficiency

The first factor that we liked in the Lexus NX 350h is its fuel efficiency. During our test of 800 km, we drove it in city traffic, on highways, and took it up hills as well. While going uphill, the engine kicked in, but on the downhill, it came on in the complete EV mode. There is a dedicated button for the EV mode, in which the NX 350h drives purely in EV. In that mode, it can go to a top speed of 50 km/h, and as soon as the SUV senses it requires more power, the engine immediately kicks in.

Lexus NX 350h Fog Lamps, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It helped us to save on fuel, additionally, thus giving us more kilometres on petrol mode. During our trip, the NX 350h returned us a fuel efficiency of 17.27 km/l, which is quite good considering the segment and the size of the SUV.

Lexus NX 350h Performance

Now, let’s talk about the performance of the engine. The NX 350h is equipped with a 2.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 187 bhp and 239 torque. Further, there is an electric battery and motor, having a combined output of 240 bhp.

The performance of the engine is impressive. Since the NX 350h is a strong hybrid SUV, the assistance from the electric motor helps in making quick overtakes. The engine is pretty responsive to throttle inputs and kicks in just with a little tap. The power delivery is linear, and the engine is paired to a CVT gearbox.

Lexus NX 350h Energy Flow Metre, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since the NX 350h comes with a CVT gearbox, the rubber band effect is very evident. Once you go hard on the throttle, the RPMs build up, and then the car pulls. To make the performance more refined and linear, there are 3 driving modes on offer. It comes with Eco, Normal, and Sport.

We used the ECO mode most of the time. The performance from the engine is decent and returns good fuel efficiency. The instrument cluster in the ECO mode is in blue colour.

The next is the NORMAL mode. This mode is decent to drive, and there is hardly any difference in the driving feel and the performance. In this mode, the instrument cluster is in white shade.

For more aggressive performance, there is the SPORT mode on offer. As soon as you turn this mode on, the instrument cluster turns red, and there is a major difference in the power delivery, and there is a subtle sporty sound from the exhaust.

Additionally, the Lexus NX 350h also offers custom driving modes. In this mode, you can adjust the

Powertrain

Suspension

Steering

Air Conditioning

Lexus NX 350h Drive Mode Settings, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

These factors can be set manually according to your choice and preference, which helps in a better experience and driving pleasure.

We tested out the All Wheel Drive mode as well in the NX 350h. There is a dedicated button to turn it on, and once it is on and you are on a bad patch where you require more power and grip, it immediately distributes the power between the front and the rear axle depending on the situation and the difference is quite evident.

Lexus NX 350h EV Mode, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Lexus NX 350h Ride Quality

The Lexus NX 350h has a comfortable ride quality. The suspensions adapt according to the road conditions and adjust the damping as well. Since it is a heavy SUV, at high speeds, the NX 350h feels planted and sticks to the ground. On low speeds and bad roads, and potholes, it glides effortlessly. Further, the tuning of the suspension can be altered in the menu settings, from normal to off-road specific, to Sport, and the difference was quite evident to us on driving it at high speeds.

Lexus NX 350h 18-inch Alloy Wheel, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The NX 350h is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels as well. The tyres are wide enough, having a profile of 235-section rubber, and there is an ample amount of grip while going on and off-road.

Lexus NX 350h Features

Regarding the feature list, the Lexus NX 350h is equipped with tons of convenience features. It took us quite some time to explore every feature of the SUV. For starters, the NX 350h comes with 64 colours for ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, three driving modes, a 14.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

On using the infotainment system extensively, our observation is that this unit is very user-friendly, and the touch is super responsive. The climate control functions are neatly integrated into the screens, and there are two separate dials to adjust the temperature of each side. Further, there is a seat ventilation function for the front seats, which helped us in cooling down at a faster speed in the scorching heat and in winters, the NX 350h comes with a heated steering wheel.

Lexus NX 350h Heads-Up Display, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

On using the 360-degree parking camera, the camera quality is pretty good at night. We expected it might pixelate or show grains, but it gave a clear view of what’s around.

Lexus NX 350h 360-Degree Parking Camera, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The digital instrument cluster shows a plethora of information to the driver. It is a customisable unit, which can show a tachometer, speedometer, G-Force metre, and other parameters. With each drive mode, it has a different colour.

Lexus NX 350h Instrument Cluster, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

In the ECO mode, it turns blue.

In the NORMAL mode, it turns white

In the SPORTS mode, it turns red

The heads-up display has multiple settings, and you get the information of ADAS, music change, volume, energy level, tachometer, and others in the unit.

Lexus NX 350h ADAS switch, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

For safety, there are multiple airbags, highline TPMS, ABS with EBD, and other safety features on offer. Additionally, the Lexus NX 350h also comes with ADAS features, which enhance the safety levels of the SUV. The ADAS comprises features like blind spot assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and others. During our driving experience, we felt that these features work well programmed for different circumstances, like heavy rainfall, at night, driving without streetlight, and others.

Lexus NX 350h Interiors

Now, let’s talk about the interiors of the Lexus NX 350h. Starting from the rear seat experience, the NX 350h comes with leatherette upholstery, which gives a premium appeal inside the cabin. The seats are well-cushioned and are comfortable on long journeys. You will not feel tired, but since the NX 350h Overtrail Edition comes with an all-black cabin, you can feel a bit of claustrophobia inside the cabin. To ease this problem, Lexus has offered a large panoramic sunroof and which brings a lot of light inside the cabin.

Lexus NX 350h Rear Seats, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rear seats of the Lexus NX 350h have decent space on offer. During our experience of driving it extensively for 700 km, we felt it had a fair amount of knee room, leg room, and under-thigh support for tall passengers. There is ample shoulder room, and three passengers can easily fit inside the cabin. However, there is a centre tunnel or the hump, which does intrude into the space for the middle person. To enhance the practicality for the rear seat passengers, the rear seat occupants get rear AC vents and USB Type-C charging ports.

Lexus NX 350h Panoramic Sunroof, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The front seats of the Lexus NX 350h are comfortable, and since the cabin is wide enough, there is ample space on offer. The driver gets a memory function for the seat adjustment, which can save settings for 2 people. With the seat height up, you get a commanding view of what's around. Further, the steering wheel is also electronically adjustable.

Lexus NX 350h Steering Wheel, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

One cool feature in the Lexus NX 350h, which we felt is that it comes with a welcome seat function, wherein it goes back and forth to the desired setting.

Lexus NX 350h LED Headlights, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Lexus NX 350h Exteriors

The exterior design of the Lexus NX 350h is bold. The front profile is sharp, and there are multiple cuts and creases. The size of the grill is huge, and it is a head turner in local areas and remote villages.

Local People Clicking images of Lexus NX 350h, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The LED headlamps have a good throw, and one feature that we liked in the NX 350h is the headlamp washers. In 2025, when the majority of automakers are cutting corners by deleting features, Lexus continues to offer headlamp washers in its cars.

Lexus NX 350h Grill, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

On the side, the silhouette of the NX 350h is sporty, and it runs on 18-inch alloy wheels with all four disc brakes on offer. Lexus has neatly integrated the request sensors on the door handles, and to open the door, you have to click a button inside the door handle.

Lexus NX 350h Side, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rear of the Lexus NX 350h has a connected LED DRL bar for the tail lamp, and the rear fog lamps are very strong. The design we feel is somewhat mismatched with the front of the SUV. Regarding the boot space, stuffing luggage is not an issue, and the boot is large enough for your family trip on weekends.

Lexus NX 350h Rear, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Lexus NX 350h Price

The price of the Lexus NX 350h starts at ₹71.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Exquisite variant. However, the price of the NX 350h Overtrail Edition is ₹75.88 lakh (on-road, Noida). The Overtrail Edition brings in cosmetic changes to the regular NX 350h, like new exterior paint shade, all black interiors, and others.

Lexus NX 350h Rear Left Quarter, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Should You Buy It?