Kia Seltos vs Toyota Hyryder - Which One to Choose Under ₹20 Lakh in India?

Seltos vs Hyryder: Buyers looking for a compact SUV with a feature-loaded cabin, has decent looks, and multiple engine option, has a wide array of options to choose from. In this segment, the Kia Seltos is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, it competes with the Toyota Hyryder in this segment. Both are loaded with features, has multiple powertrains, and different design.

Which one to choose? Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Seltos and the Toyota Hyryder for buyers:

Kia Seltos vs Toyota Hyryder: Price

The price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Toyota Hyryder starts at ₹11.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos vs Toyota Hyryder: Features

Both the Kia Seltos and the Toyota Hyryder has a long list of convenience features on offer. The feature list on the Kia Seltos comprises a dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. The feature list on the Toyota Hyryder consist of a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, a heads-up display, rear sunshades, Pure EV mode in the hybrid version, and more.

Kia Seltos vs Toyota Hyryder: Colours

The buyers of the Kia Seltos choose from nine colour options. It comprises of seven monotone colours and two dual-tone colours. However, the Toyota Hyryder has 11 colour options to choose from. It has seven monotone colour options and four dual-tone colours to choose.

Kia Seltos vs Toyota Hyryder: Engine

The Kia Seltos has a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine that buyers can opt. All the three engines are either paired to a manual or an automatic gearbox.