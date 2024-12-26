Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which Sub-4m Compact SUV to Choose?

Sonet vs XUV 3XO: Kia Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV with bold aesthetics, great features, and multiple engine options. Its features include a wireless charger, Level-2 ADAS for safety, six airbags, driving modes, and more. It offers three engine options, a 1.0L turbo petrol, a 1.2L petrol and a 1.5L diesel. Buyers can also check out the Mahindra XUV 3XO in its segment, which competes with the Kia Sonet. It has sporty exteriors, great interior space and a feature-loaded cabin. It has features such as a panoramic and a regular sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, steering mode, and more. Mahindra offers 3XO with a 1.2L TGDi petrol engine, a 1.2L MPFi turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for the buyers of the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

The base variant of the Kia Sonet costs Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra XUV 3XO's price starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

The Kia Sonet's design is sporty. It has LED headlamps and DRLs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a bold design with projector LED headlamps. On the side, Sonet runs on 16-inch alloy wheels, and the XUV 3XO runs on 17-inch alloy wheels. The XU 3XO has more width than the Kia Sonet. At the rear, the boot space of the Kia Sonet is better than that of the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Both SUVs have a connected LED DRL setup for the taillamps.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Interiors

The interiors of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Kia Sonet are different. The Kia Sonet has dual 10.25-inch connected screens and an all-black cabin. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a dual-tone treatment in the cabin. The rear seat passengers of the Kia Sonet have sunblinds to cut the sun. However, since the cabin of 3XO is wider, it has better space in terms of legroom, shoulder room, and knee room.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Regarding features on offer, the Kia Sonet has a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a sunroof, driving modes, and more. On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO provides options to choose from a panoramic sunroof or a regular sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, steering modes, and more.

For safety, the Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO have Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and more.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine Specifications

The Kia Sonet is available with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 82BHP and 113Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Kia also offers a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. It also has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder engine, producing 115BHP and 250Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.