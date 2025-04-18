Kia Sonet X Line vs Hyundai Venue N Line - How Do They Compare?

Sonet X Line vs Venue N Line: The sub-4m compact SUV segment offers vehicles, which are feature-loaded, have decent design and comes with multiple engine options. In this segment, Kia Sonet is a popular choice among buyers. The most premium version of the Sonet is its X Line variant. However, it competes with the Hyundai Venue N Line in this segment, which is a sportier version of the regular Venue. There are some differences in features, design, and engine options.

Which one is better - Here’s a quick comparison of the Kia Sonet X Line and the Hyundai Venue N Line for buyers:

Kia Sonet X Line vs Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine Options

Both the Kia Sonet X Line and the Hyundai Venue N Line are equipped with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, making 120 bhp and 170 Nm torque. However, the Sonet X Line is only available with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and the Hyundai Venue N Line has a six-speed manual gearbox as well.

Kia Sonet X Line vs Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

The design language of the Sonet X Line and the Hyundai Venue N Line is on the sportier side. The Venue N Line looks more aggressive with red inserts, but the Sonet X Line has a more aesthetic appearance with a matte paint finish.

Kia Sonet X Line vs Hyundai Venue N Line: Features

Both the Kia Sonet X Line and the Hyundai Venue N Line are equipped with multiple convenience features for customers. However, the Sonet X Line has a 360-degree parking camera, front ventilated seats, and has a Bose 7-speaker audio system.

Kia Sonet X Line vs Hyundai Venue N Line: Price