Kia Syros EV Spied Testing in India - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Kia Syros EV Spied: Kia India is gearing up to launch its first mass-market EV, the Carens Clavis EV for the Indian market. An X user known as Electree shared the images of the camouflaged Syros EV being charged at a charging station. It indicates that the Syros EV’s final specs are completed and now the company has initiated testing on public roads. However, Kia will be launching its first mass-makret EV, the Carens Clavis EV on July 15, 2025.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Kia Syros EV Design:

Since the test mule was under heavy camouflage, the design details are not revealed yet. However, we can expect subtle changes on the outside like a closed grill for better aerodynamics, revised bumpers, a new design for the alloy wheels, and new paint scheme options as well.

Kia Syros EV Features

We can expect a similar feature list in the upcoming Kia Syros EV as the regular ICE version. The Syros EV is likely to have a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, front and rear ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, driving modes, and others.

Kia Syros EV Range

Regarding its battery pack and the claimed range, the specifications of the Syros EV are yet under cover.

Kia Syros EV Rivals

The Kia Syros EV is expected to compete against the Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV, and others.

Upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications

The upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to have a 51.4 kWh and a 42 kWh battery pack on offer. According to a video teaser, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to have a claimed range of 490 km on a single-charge, but from which battery pack is still a question.

Upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV Features

The upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV will offer features like ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, vehicle-to-load (V2L), automatic climate control, and others.

Upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV Launch

Kia India will launch the Carens Clavis EV on July 15, 2025.

Upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV Price