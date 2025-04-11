Kia Syros Now Among Safest Cars, Receives 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Kia’s latest Syros SUV has secured a 5-star rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP). The rating establishes the Kia Syros as one of the safest cars, with the company saying it shows its “commitment to delivering industry-leading safety and innovation.”

Launched in February with a starting price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kia Syros has received a rating of 30.21 out of 32 for AOP and 44.42 against 49 for COP. The carmaker claims Syros’ 16 autonomous safety technologies, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) at Level 2 and 20 standard active and passive safety pack make it “one of the safest SUVs in the segment.”

Kia said Syros has undergone several critical safety tests, such as the Offset Deformable Barrier (ODB) Frontal Impact at 63.95kmph, Mobile Deformable Barrier (MDB) Side Impact Test at 50.17kmph, and Pole Side Impact at 29.17kmph, showcasing how crashworthy the SUV is with passengers inside.

“This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of making Kia one of the safest and most trusted mobility brands in India,” said Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India.

Kia Syros Features