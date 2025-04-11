KTM 390 Enduro R Launched in India, Price Starts At ₹3.36 Lakh

The KTM 390 Enduro R is the latest option for dirt bikers, bringing an off-road bike for the price of ₹3,36,500 (ex-showroom). The new KTM 390 Enduro R introduces the off-road bike series to India but with India-specific homologation, such as a saree guard and engine crash guards. The India-specific model also has the same suspension as the 390 Adventure, set at up to 205mm. However, the company said the global model with 230mm suspension travel will soon arrive in India.

KTM 390 Enduro R engine

The new KTM off-roading bike has a 399cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-level gearbox, offering 45.3bhp and 39Nm of torque. It is the same engine that debuted on the Gen-3 KTM Duke range. The company claims the engine has newly optimised cylinder heads and gearboxes ready for BS6 compliance. It has a new LC4c powerplant, featuring a larger valve cover with a smaller cylinder head that reduces the weight of the engine’s upper end.

KTM 390 Enduro R wheels, suspension

The 390 Enduro R has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, claimed to offer an enjoyable off-roading experience. These wheels have knobby tires in 90/90R21 and 140/80R18 dimensions, respectively. The wheels are affixed to a 43mm open cartridge fork with 200mm of travel. KTM says the rear suspension has an off-centre WP APEX mono-shock absorber with 205mm of travel, making the 390 Enduro R adjust rebound properties with 20 clicks. However, the preload is 10-step adjustable with a tool.

KTM 390 Enduro R dashboard

The new KTM 390 Enduro R has a new 4.2-inch TFT dashboard with a new user interface, which the company claims is designed specifically for compact screens. It also has a USB-C port as standard for mobile phone charging. The TFT display has reduced glare, thanks to bonded glass and a polarisation coating on top.