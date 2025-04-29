Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: How Do They Compare?

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Buyers looking for an SUV, having comfortable seating, loaded with features and refined engine can check out the Kia Syros. It was recently launched in India, is priced aggressively and has a feature-loaded cabin. However, seeing the price point, it competes with its own sibling SUV, the Seltos. Dimensionally, it is bigger and has better cabin space, but Syros has a better feature list.

Which one to choose? Here’s a quick comparison of the Kia Syros and the Kia Seltos for the prospective buyers:

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Price

Talking about the price, the Syros starts at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Features

Both the Seltos and the Syros are well equipped with features. However, there are some extra features that buyers will get in the Syros as compared to the Seltos. For instance, the Syros has rear reclining seats, reat seats ventilation, 64 colour ambient lighting, driving modes and traction modes, and more. However, there are a few features on the Seltos that are missing in the Syros. These are dual-zone climate control, a heads-up display, and more.

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Safety Features

Regarding safety features on offer, the Syros and the Seltos has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. However, Syros recently got a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating, whereas the previous generation of the Seltos had scored a three-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Kia Syros vs Kia Seltos: Engine Options