Kia Syros vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Which One to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Fronx vs Syros: Buyers planning for a new vehicle which has features, comfortable cabin space, and refined petrol engine has a wide array of options to choose from. Recently, Kia India has launched the Syros for Indian market. However, buyers who wish for more fuel efficiency, slightly more space can check out the Fronx from Maruti Suzuki.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Syros and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx for buyers looking for a new vehicle under ₹10 lakh:

Kia Syros vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Colour Opition

The Kia Syros is available in eight colour options to choose from. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in 10 colour options to choose from.

Kia Syros vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Features

The feature list on the Syros includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 64 colour ambient lighting, rear seats that slide and recline, rear seat ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, and more. On the other hand, the Fronx has a wireless charger, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

Kia Syros vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Engine Options

The buyers can choose the Syros with a 1.0L turbo petrol paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox, or a 1.5L diesel engine, paired to a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the buyers can choose the Fronx with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, or they can opt for a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. There is also a CNG option to choose from.

Kia Syros vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx - Price

The price of the Kia Syros starts at ₹10.77 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹8.63 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Republic Auto Says: