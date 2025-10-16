KL Rahul Brings MG M9 Home - Everything About This ₹75 Lakh EV MPV

KL Rahul Cars: Indian cricketer KL Rahul has added a new luxury EV MPV to his car collection. Recently, an Instagram video went viral, and the Indian batter took the delivery of the MG M9. He is the first Indian-cricketer to add the M9 to his car collection. JSW MG Motor India recently launched the M9 under its ‘MG Select’. It is a feature-rich MPV, having an ample range and a spacious and comfortable cabin. The automaker offers it in a single variant and three colour options.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MG M9:

What is the price of the MG M9?

The price of the MG M9 is ₹73.75 lakh (on-road, Noida). As mentioned, it is available in a single variant.

What are the colour options available in the MG M9?

You can choose the MG M9 from three colour options. These are:

Metal Black

Pearl Lustre White with black roof

Concrete Grey with black roof

However, KL Rahul’s MG M9 is finished in the Metal Black paint shade.

What are the features offered in the MG M9?

The MG M9 is a feature-rich MPV in the segment. The main highlight of this EV MPV is the second row seats. The automaker offers it with an independent two ottoman seats, which have various functions like massage seats, ventilated and heated functions, a rear-seat entertainment (optional), and more. Moreover, the front has a digital instrument cluster, multiple driving modes, regen braking modes, an electronic parking brake, and others. For safety, the M9 is equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, Level-2 ADAS, and more.

How much is the range and power in the MG M9?