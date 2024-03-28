Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker by volume and market cap, embarks on a new chapter as it announces a significant reshuffle in its senior management roles, effective from the upcoming financial year starting April 1. The company's decision to realign its leadership structure comes amid several other developments.

Change of guard in sales and marketing

Image: Partho Banerjee, Shashank Srivastava

Maruti Suzuki appointed Partho Banerjee as the new head of marketing and sales, succeeding Shashank Srivastava, who will transition to a pivotal role as a member of the executive committee. The appointment of Partho Banerjee is expected to mark a significant change in the company's sales strategies, customer engagement, and sustainable growth. Banerjee has been with MSIL for the past 34 years where he began his career. He has worked across various verticals in MSIL including Sales, Marketing and Production Engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Technology from IIT, Kanpur.

Market milestones amid corporate transition

Amid the corporate transition, Maruti Suzuki reached a significant milestone, crossing the Rs 4 trillion market capitalisation mark, making it India's 19th listed entity to achieve this feat. Maruti Suzuki shares touched an all-time high of Rs 12,687.95 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 27.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Business, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava said that the company is poised to export 8 lakh cars annually by 2030. Watch the full interview below.

Product recalls

Image: Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki recently announced recalls of select models, including the Baleno and WagonR hatchbacks, citing possible defects in certain components. The company recalled 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting," Maruti Suzuki India stated.

Outlook and Market Sentiment

Analysts view Maruti Suzuki's management reshuffle as a strategic maneuver to strengthen its competitive position, drive innovation, and capitalize on emerging market opportunities. JM Financial maintains a positive outlook on MSIL and recommends a BUY with a target price of Rs 13,000.