KTM Duke 160 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

KTM Better Than Yamaha: KTM India has entered the 160cc commuter motorcycle segment and launched the Duke 160 in the market. The two-wheeler automaker offers the Duke 160 with three colour options. It comes with a slightly detuned Duke 200’s single-cylinder petrol engine, and has a striking design. Further, for safety, it has dual-channel ABS as standard. Regarding the feature list, the Duke 160 has LED headlamps, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.
Here’s everything you need to know about the KTM Duke 160 in India -
The price of the KTM Duke 160 starts at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It competes with the Yamaha MT 15 V2, and the Duke 160 is at a premium of ₹15,000 over the MT 15 V2.
The design of the KTM Duke 160 is striking. It has LED headlamps, LED DRLs, upside-down forks, and a steel and trellis frame. The design of the alloy wheels is similar to the other Duke bikes in the market, and it has a ground clearance of 170mm. The rear of the KTM Duke 160 has LED tail lamps and has a split setup for the seats.
Regarding the feature list, the KTM Duke 160 comes with off-road ABS, dual-channel ABS, an LCD instrument cluster and ditched the TFT instrument cluster, which is available on other KTM bikes, Bluetooth connectivity for music and call controls, and others.
The KTM Duke 160 is available in three colour options to choose from. You can choose from Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue & Silver Metallic Matte paint schemes.
The KTM Duke 160 is equipped with a 159cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, which makes 18 bhp and 15.5Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox, and it comes with an assist and slipper clutch.
Published On: 11 August 2025 at 17:30 IST