KTM Duke 160 vs Yamaha MT 15 V2 - How Do They Compare?

Best 160cc Bike in India: If you are planning to buy a new bike that has good performance, aggressive styling, and comfortable riding, you have multiple choices under ₹2.25 lakh in India. Recently, KTM India launched the Duke 160 for the Indian market, which is the entry-level Duke bike in the lineup. However, around the same price, you can check out the Yamaha MT 15 V2. Though it comes with a 150cc petrol engine, it has a similar power output on paper and comes with a sporty design.

Here is a quick comparison of the KTM Duke 160 and the Yamaha MT 15 V2:

KTM Duke 160 vs Yamaha MT 15 V2 - Price

The price of the KTM Duke 160 is ₹2.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Standard variant. On the other side, the price of the Yamaha MT 15 V2 is ₹2.02 lakh (on-road, Noida).

KTM Duke 160 vs Yamaha MT 15 V2 - Features

The KTM Duke 160 comes with a digital TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and call and SMS alerts, and others. However, KTM offers the Bluetooth connectivity suite for an extra ₹5,000. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT 15 V2 comes with Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, an LCD instrument cluster, and others.

KTM Duke 160 vs Yamaha MT 15 V2 - Colours

You can choose the KTM Duke 160 from two colour options. On the other side, the Yamaha MT 15 V2 is available in six colour options to choose from.

KTM Duke 160 vs Yamaha MT 15 V2 - Engine Specifications