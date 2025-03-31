Lamborghini Huracan Involved in Noida Accident: All You Need To Know About ₹4.5 Crore Supercar

Lamborghini Huracan Noida Crash: Lamborghini Huracan is the entry-level model from the Italian performance sportcar manufacturer in India. As per media reports, recently a red-coloured Lamborghini Huracan crashed in Noida, causing severe injuries to two labourers in Sector 94 Noida. The Lamborghini Huracan involved in this accident belongs to Youtuber Mridul Tiwari, who is the second owner of this supercar. The Huracan is powered by a 5.2L naturally aspirated V10 petrol engine, and there are multiple variants of the Huracan available in India.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Lamborghini Huracan involved in Noida crash:

Lamborghini Huracan Price:

The price of Lamborghini Huracan is ₹4.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India. In India, the buyers Lamborghini offers the Huracan Technica, Huracan STO, and the Huracan Sterrato depending on their preferences.

Lamborghini Huracan Design:

The Lamborghini Huracan is a performance sportscar, which has a sleek design, lots of aerodynamic elements. The front has a sleek bonnet, LED headlamps and DRLs. The Huracan’s front tyres have a 275 section width and runs on 21-inch alloy wheels. To save weight, Hurcan comes with frameless doors. The rear tyres of the Huracan has a 305-section width for a better traction and more grip. The rear of the Lamborghini Huracan has functional diffusers which helps in adding more downforce at high speeds and there’s a special number over the engine, which depicts the firing order of the 10 cylinders of the engine.

Lamborghini Huracan Features:

The feature list on the Lamborghini Huracan consists of steeing mounted control, multiple driving modes, active exhausts, paddle shifters for sportier driving experience, automatic climate control, and others.

Lamborghini Huracan Engine Specifications: