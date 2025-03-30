'Driving at 300 kmph': Victims' First Reaction After Speeding Lamborghini Hit Them In Noida

Noida: Two people were injured after being hit by a Lamborghini car in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, police said on Sunday.

A labourer injured in the incident said that they were struck by a Lamborghini traveling toward them at a speed of 300 km/h.

“A car was coming at a speed of 300 kmph. All three of us fell inside the drain after getting hit by the car. He was driving at 300 kmph,” he said.

Victim's First Reaction After Getting Hit By Lamborghini | WATCH

According to police, the car is registered in the name of Mridul and was being driven by Deepak.

(Driver taken into custody/ Image-ANI)

The accused driver, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been arrested and the car has been taken into custody.