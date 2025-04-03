Days After Noida Car Crash, Lamborghini Teases New Car Launch

Lamborghini in India: Lamborghini India has confirmed the launch of a new supercar in India shortly after a red Huracan crashed in Noida where two labourers were injured. The crashed Lamborghini Huracan is owned by a famous Youtuber Mridul Tiwari. Lamborghini will be launching the Temerario in India, which is the successor of the Huracan. It was revealed in August 2024. The prices of this Temerario will be announced on April 30, 2025. It will compete with the Ferrari 296 GTB and the Mclaren 750s in India.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the successor of the Lamborghini Huracan, the Temerario:

Lamborghini Temerario Price in India:

The prices of the Lamborghini Temerario will be announced on April 30, 2025.

Lamborghini Temerario Design:

The design of the Lamborghini Temerario is sleek and has distinctive elements. It has hexagon-shaped LED DRL on the bumpers, LED headlamps, a hexagon-shaped fuel-tank lid, a new design for the 20-inch alloy wheels, and more. The exhaust at the rear is positioned in the centre and there are active diffusers to enhance the downforce of the vehicle.

Lamborghini Temerario Interiors:

The interiors of the Lamborghini Temerario are updated. The supercar will come with a steering wheel, has red dials to engage different driving modes, a 9.1-inch display for the passengers, an 8.4-inch touchscreen vertical infotainment system, and more.

Lamborghini Temerario Features:

The feature list on the Lamborghini Temerario will consist of multiple riding modes, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, active exhaust, and other convenience features.

Lamborghini Temerario Engine Specifications:

The Lamborghini Temerario is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, producing 800BHP and 730Nm torque, paired with an eight-speed AMT gearbox. This engine revs to 10,000 RPM and has three electric motors as well. The combined output is 920hp and 800Nm torque.

Lamborghini Temerario Battery: