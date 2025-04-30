Lamborghini Temerario Hybrid Super Sports Car Launched in India

Lamborghini has announced Temerario, its latest super sports car that uses a hybrid powertrain, in India. The Temerario is the company's second High Performance Electric Vehicle (HPEV) after the Revuelto, which was launched in 2023. The Italian carmaker said Temerario's twin-turbo V8 engine can achieve 10,000 rpm — a first in a sports car, resulting in a top speed of 343kmph. It can go from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds, making it one of the world's fastest cars. That thrill has a steep price.

Lamborghini Temerario price in India

The ex-showroom price of the new Temerario is ₹6,00,00,000.

“India remains one of the key markets for Lamborghini in the Asia Pacific region,” said Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific, adding that the company achieved record sales in India last year.

Lamborghini Temerario engine

The Temerario houses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine in a hybrid powertrain, producing 789bhp and 730Nm of torque. It is coupled to three electric motors, which increase the output to 907bhp, offering an acceleration from zero to 100kmph in less than three seconds. The Temerario has a 3.8kWh battery pack.

Lamborghini Temerario exteriors

If it is not eye-grabbing, it is not a Lamborghini. The Temerario has two-part headlights with units on the top, while the bumper has hexagonal LED DRLs. The air channels below the headlights improve the aero performance. It has two air vents behind the front doors, while the rear part of the car has discernible exhausts. The Temerario's sharply shaped side supports aerodynamics while increasing the downforce at the same time.

Lamborghini Temerario interiors