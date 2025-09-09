Land Rover SUVs Get Price Drop After GST 2.0 - Check Out Full List

GST Benefit on Luxury SUVs: British luxury SUV manufacturer, Land Rover, has made a price revision of its luxury SUVs for the Indian market as the government announced a GST reduction. According to a statement from JLR, the price drop on the SUVs is in the range of ₹4.5 lakhs to ₹30.4 lakhs across the entire portfolio of Range Rover, Defender and Discovery lineup. Further, the price drop on the JLR SUVs is applicable from September 9, 2025.

Moreover, you can reach out to your nearest JLR dealership for exact GST reduction expected price information.

Here is a quick rundown of the price reductions on various Land Rover SUVs in India after GST 2.0:

What is the update on the price of the Land Rover Discovery Series?

Before GST 2.0, the price of the Land Rover Discovery Series started at ₹67.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Discovery Sport variant and ₹1.34 crore (ex-showroom) for the Discovery variant. With the GST 2.0, the Discovery Series has a price drop from ₹4.5 lakh to up to ₹9.9 lakh.

What is the update on the price of the Land Rover Defender Series?

Before GST 2.0, the price of the Land Rover Defender Series started at ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom) for the Defender 90 variant and went to ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom) for the Defender Octa variant. With the GST 2.0, the Defender Series has a price drop from ₹7 lakh to up to ₹18.6 lakh.

What is the update on the price of the Land Rover Range Rover Series?