Looking for a Compact EV Under ₹10 Lakh? MG Comet Can Be Option

Buyers, when planning for a new electric car in the budget segment, have a handful of options available to choose from. Around ₹7-8 lakh, MG Motor India offers its Comet EV, which is compact in size, has decent features, and ample range for your daily commute.

The MG Comet EV has been an underrated option in the market. It comes with features like three driving modes, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and others. You can choose the Comet from different colour options, and it is available with a single battery pack, with a decent range for your daily commutes.

Recently, we drove the Comet EV and tested its range, comfort and other parameters. Checking out its main highlights can help buyers decide if it fits their needs and preferences.

Design

The design of the MG Comet EV is compact and boxy. It is a two-door hatchback, having a sculpted front with LED projector headlamps and a connected LED bar. During night drives, the throw of the LED headlamps was good, and we didn’t face any problems.

Advertisement

MG Comet EV Front, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Coming to the side, it has boxy proportions. Though it has a two-door setup, the doors are long enough and getting inside the rear seats is not an issue since there is ample space after moving the front seats forward. It runs on 12-inch steel wheels with disc and drum brakes. However, you get wheel covers, which enhance the overall aesthetics of the Comet.

MG Comet EV Side, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

At the rear, the Comet has a connected LED DRL and LED tail lamps and has a straight back. Talking about the boot space, it has hardly any space with all four seats. However, to stuff luggage, you have to fold in the rear seats, and it can accommodate medium-sized bags easily.

Advertisement

MG Comet EV Wheels, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Range

The MG Comet EV has a 17.8kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 230km in a single charge. However, during our daily commute during peak traffic hours, without using air conditioning, we were able to extract a real-world range of 180km, which is pretty good for a car of its size.

MG Comet EV Charrging, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

On driving it sedately, you can even get a real-world range of up to 200km.

Features

The MG Comet EV has an ample number of features on offer. It comes with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, driving modes, regen modes, and others. The Apple CarPlay connected instantly, and there is no push button for the ignition. As soon as you enter, the ignition mode turns on, and by long-pressing the brake, it is ready to drive.

MG Comet EV Reverse Parking Camera, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It further has a reverse parking camera, with a decent camera quality, and we expect a better camera in the future update. The three driving modes and the regen modes worked well and helped us in doing one pedal drive. The automatic climate control has physical controls, and its display is integrated into the 10.25-inch infotainment system. It has a crisp display, and the sound output from the speakers was decent enough.

Practicallity

MG Comet EV Boot, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Comet EV is a pretty practical car for your daily commutes. Its compact size helps in manuevering easily in traffic, and the short turning radius makes it easy to drive. Though it is compact in size and has hardly any boot space, for luggage storage, you can fold down the rear seats, and there is ample space for your stuff.

MG Comet EV Rear Seats, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The LED headlights have a good throw at night, and you’ll not feel any difficulty while taking it in the narrow lanes of busy streets of tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Price