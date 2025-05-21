Looking for an EV Around ₹12 Lakh? MG’s New Windsor Variant Could Be Good Deal

MG Windsor Pro Variant Updated: MG Motor India has launched a more affordable version of its Windsor Pro in India. According to MG, the Windsor is now available in the Exclusive Pro variant, which is the mid-spec variant of the electric vehicle. Further, MG position the Exclusive Pro variant between the Essence and the Essence Pro variant. MG will start commencing the deliveries of the Windsor Exclusive Pro variant from June 2025.

“With the top variant now established, we are expanding accessibility of the MG Windsor by introducing the Exclusive PRO variant, offering a larger battery pack alongside premium comfort and convenience. This move is intended to bring the MG Windsor PRO closer to more customers,” Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the MG Windsor Exclusive Pro variant:

MG Windsor Exlcusive Pro Features:

The MG Windsor Exclusive Pro variant offers features such as a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, electronic parking brake, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 9-speaker Infinity audio system, and more. Since the Exclusive Pro variant of the MG Windsor is the mid-spec variant, it misses out some features like a panoramic glassroof, ventilated seats, and others.

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro Safety Features

The Windsor Exclusive Pro variant continues to offer six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. However, it misses out on Level-2 ADAS features.

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro Range:

Since it is the Pro variant, MG offers the new 52.9 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge.

MG Windsor Exclusive Pro Price