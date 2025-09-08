Looking to Buy Hero Xoom 160 Around ₹1.5 Lakh? Check Out Its Top Alternatives

Hero Xoom 160 Alternatives: The 150cc-160cc scooter segment recently saw new launches from different automakers in India. Around ₹1.5 lakh, you have multiple maxi-scooters in the market. In this segment, Hero MotoCorp will soon commence the deliveries of its Xoom 160. It comes with a stylish design, has decent features, and comes with a 160cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine. Regarding colour options, it is available in three options to choose from.

The price of the Hero Xoom 160 is ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in a single variant.

Here is a list of the top three scooters that you can consider as an alternative to the Hero Xoom 160:

TVS Ntorq 150

The first scooter on the list that you can consider is the TVS Ntorq 150. It was recently launched in India, comes in six colour options, and has an aggressive design. The Ntorq 150 comes with features like riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable brake levers, a TFT instrument cluster, and others. The Ntorq 150 comes with a 149cc single-cylinder petrol engine.

The price of the TVS Ntorq 150 is ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants.

Yamaha Aerox 155

The next maxi-scooter on the list that you can consider is the Yamaha Aerox 155. It has an aggressive design styling, comes in four colour options, has LED headlamps, and has a 24.5L storage space. The Aerox 155 comes with a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, and you have features like side-stand engine cut-off function, Bluetooth connectivity, single-channel ABS, and others.

The price of the Yamaha Aerox is ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variant options.

Aprilia SR 160

The third 160cc scooter in the segment, which you can consider as an alternative to the Hero Xoom 160, is the Aprilia SR 160. It comes with sharp styling and is one of the underrated options in the segment. It comes with features like a top speed recorder, tachometer, speedometer, and others. It misses out on Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, and other features. The Aprilia SR 160 comes with a 160cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine.