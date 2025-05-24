Looking to buy Honda CB1000 Hornet SP? Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives

Alternatives of Honda CB1000 Hornet SP: The two-wheeler industry recently witnessed new launches from Honda Motorcycle for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker had launched its Rebel 500 and X-ADV 750 earlier, and recently launched the CB1000 Hornet SP for Indian buyers. It is the flagship offering, having a 999cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, and it has decent features on offer. Further, it comes in a single colour option.

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is ₹14.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP that you can check:

BMW F 900 XR

The first motorcycle you can check is the BMW F 900 XR. It is styled as an adventure tourer motorcycle, has multiple convenience features like adjustable levers, adjustable windscreen, step-up seat, and more. It is equipped with an 895cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin cylinder engine making 103.2 bhp and 92Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

The price for the BMW F 900 XR is ₹14.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant option only.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

The next motorcycle is a naked sportsbike, coming from the Ducati family. Around ₹14.50 lakh, you can check the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, which was recently launched in India. This bike comes with features like Bluetooth connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, riding modes, and others. The Scrambler Full Throttle is powered by an 803cc BS6 engine, making 71.87 bhp and 65.2 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

The price of the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is ₹14.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

The third motorcycle you can check is the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster. It is an underrated motorcycle in the segment, and has a retro-design language. It has cruise control, ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, optional heated grips, and more. The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster has a 1200cc BS6 engine making 76.9 bhp and 106 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.