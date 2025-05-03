Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha FZ X - Best 150cc Bike, Which One to Choose Under ₹1.5 Lakh?

Gixxer vs FZ X: Buyers planning for a new motorcycle, having a sporty design, decent power, and comfortable riding, have multiple options to choose from. In this segment, the Suzuki Gixxer is a popular option among buyers. On the other hand, it competes with the Yamaha FZ X. Both motorcycles are equipped with a 150cc engine, have decent features, and have comfortable seating.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the Suzuki Gixxer and the Yamaha FZ X for buyers:

Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha FZ X: Colour Options

The buyers of the Suzuki Gixxer can choose from six colour options. The buyers of the Yamaha FZ X can choose from five colour options.

Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha FZ X: Features

Both motorcycles have a comprehensive set of features on offer. The Suzuki Gixxer has an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone and more. On the contrary, the Yamaha FZ X has USB charging, LED headlamp, LED DRL, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Further, both the Suzuki Gixxer and the Yamaha FZ X come with single-channel ABS for better braking and safety.

Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha FZ X: Engine Specifications

Both motorcycles are in the 150cc commuter segment. The Suzuki Gixxer is equipped with a 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, making 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm torque, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The Yamaha FZ X is equipped with a 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine, which makes 12 bhp and 13.3 Nm torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Suzuki Gixxer vs Yamaha FZ X: Price