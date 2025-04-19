Looking To Buy Jeep Compass: Here Are Its Top Three Alternatives That Buyers Can Check

Jeep Compass Alternatives: The mid-size SUV segment has decent options for buyers to choose from. In this segment, the Jeep Compass is an underrated SUV in its segment. It has ample features, comfortable cabin space and is available with a 4x4 powertrain as well. It offers dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and more. It has a 2.0L diesel engine, making 168 bhp and 370 Nm torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

What is the price of the Jeep Compass?

The price of the Jeep Compass starts at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for base variant.

Here are its top three alternatives that buyers can check:

Tata Safari

The first SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Tata Safari. It is a feature-loaded SUV, having comfortable cabin, and is available with a single engine option. It has features such as a 360-degree parking camera, an electronic parking brake, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and more. Safari has a 2.0L diesel engine, making 168 bhp and 370 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

The price of the Tata Safari Starts at ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector

The next SUV on the list that buyers can check is the MG Hector. It is loaded with multiple convenience features, has a spacious cabin and has a petrol anf a diesel engine on offer. It has a 14.9-inch vertical screen, a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, ambient lighting, and more. It is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L diesel engine.

The price of the MG Hector starts at ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 700

The third SUV on the list which buyers can check out is the Mahindra XUV 700. It is loaded with multiple convenience features, has comfortable cabin space and is available with powerful engine options. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, electronic parking brake, and more. XUV 700 has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine on offer.