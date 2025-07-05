Looking to Buy Mahindra XUV 3XO - These Alternatives Offer Better Value

XUV 3XO Alternatives: The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It is equipped with multiple features like a regular or a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others. It scored a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. Regarding the engines, it has 2 turbo petrol engines and a diesel engine on offer.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at ₹9.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top 3 alternatives to the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which offer better value for money:

Tata Nexon

The next car on the list, which you can consider as an alternative and has more value for your money, is the Tata Nexon. It is available in a petrol, diesel, CNG, and EV avatar to choose from. Nexon has features like a panoramic or a regular sunroof, driving modes, and others. It is a safe SUV and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. However, it misses out on ADAS features in the segment.

The price of the Tata Nexon starts at ₹9.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Skoda Kylaq

If you are looking for German driving pleasure under a ₹10 lakh budget, have a good safety rating and decent features, then you can consider the Skoda Kylaq. It is the latest entry in the segment, has a good boot space and features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger and others. The Kylaq also scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and has six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features. It comes with a single turbo petrol engine only.

The price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at ₹9.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The first on the list, which you can check, is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. It is a popular vehicle on the market, has decent features, and comes in a single petrol engine. Brezza offers a regular sunroof, has automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. It is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine.