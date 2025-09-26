Looking To Buy Maruti Suzuki Brezza in September 2025? Check Latest Discounts & Benefits

Discount on Brezza: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular sub-4m compact SUV in the market. It is a feature-loaded offering, having a sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. Brezza is available with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, along with a CNG option. If you are planning to get the Brezza in September, then you can save up to ₹45,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits. Additionally, the price of the Brezza has been reduced by up to ₹1.12 lakh with the GST reforms.

Here is a quick rundown of the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Price Maruti Suzuki Brezza Petrol

With the GST 2.0 benefits, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant. Earlier, the price started at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Brezza Petrol

Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits on the Brezza. You have a discount of ₹10,000. Further, you can take an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Additionally, the automaker is also offering a corporate discount of ₹10,000. In September 2025, you can save up to ₹45,000 on the petrol manual and automatic variants of the Brezza.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG variant starts at ₹9.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant, after GST 2.0. Earlier, the price started at ₹9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: