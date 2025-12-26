Looking to Buy Maruti Suzuki Celerio in December 2025? Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Celerio in December: The Indian automotive market offers various options, which have decent features, a comfortable cabin, and a reliable petrol engine. Around ₹5 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a popular choice among buyers. It is a budget hatchback, having features like all-four power windows, manual air conditioning, and others. If you are planning to buy the Celerio in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹52,500 as the Japanese automaker is offering multiple discounts. The Celerio is offered in four variants, and you can choose it from multiple colour options. It competes with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, and others.

Here’s how you can increase your savings on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio in December 2025:

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant and goes to ₹6.72 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI Plus AMT variant.

What is the discount on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Additionally, the automaker is also offering a corporate discount of ₹2,500, resulting in an overall discount of ₹52,500 on the Celerio across the variant lineup.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

What features are offered in the Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers features like a touchscreen infotainment system, manual air conditioning, all four power windows, reverse parking sensors, a push start/stop button, and others.

Which colour options are available in the Maruti Suzuki Celerio?

You can choose the Maruti Suzuki Celerio from seven colour options.

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio?