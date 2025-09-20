Looking To Buy Maruti Suzuki Victoris? Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives Around ₹15 Lakh

Maruti Victoris Alternatives: Maruti Suzuki recently launched its Victoris SUV under the Arena blanket for the Indian market. It is a feature-rich SUV, having a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. The Victoris is a safe SUV, and it has scored a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP and has safety features like Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. Regarding powertrain options, it has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine, a CNG option and an AWD drivetrain as well.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternative SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which you can consider around ₹20 Lakh:

Hyundai Creta

The first SUV on the list that you can consider is the Hyundai Creta. It is a feature-loaded offering in the segment, having a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and others. Regarding safety features, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS, and more. The Creta comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine.

The price of the Hyundai Creta starts at ₹12.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) before the GST 2.0 reduction.

Honda Elevate

If you are looking for a Japanese alternative SUV that has a simple design, a spacious cabin, and a refined petrol engine, then you can consider the Honda Elevate in the segment. It is equipped with features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and more. Regarding safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others. It is available with a single-engine option, which is a 1.5L NA petrol engine.

The price of the Honda Elevate starts at ₹13.75 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant without GST reduction.

Volkswagen Taigun

Talking about the German rivals, you have the Volkswagen Taigun as an alternative in the segment. It is a safe SUV and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, and has safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, lowline TPMS, and more. Further, it has features like a sunroof, automatic climate control, front-ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, and others. You can choose the Volkswagen Taigun with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.