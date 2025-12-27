Looking To Buy Maruti Suzuki Wagon R In December 2025? Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Wagon R: Buyers looking for a new budget hatchback around ₹5 lakh, with good space and decent features, have various options available in the market. In the budget hatchback segment, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is a popular choice among buyers. It features a reliable petrol engine, offers a low cost of ownership, and comes with decent features. If you are planning to get the Wagon R, then you can save up to ₹58,100 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits that can increase your savings.

The Wagon R comes with features like all four power windows, a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual air conditioning, and others. It is offered in eight monotone, two dual-tone colour options, and four variants to choose from. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R competes with the Tata Tiago

Here’s how you can increase your savings on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in December 2025:

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R starts at ₹4.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. However, the top variant, ZXI Plus dual-tone, is priced at ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT gearbox.

How can you save on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?

In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹30,000. Additionally, you can either get an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or you can avail a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Moreover, there is a corporate benefit of ₹2,100, resulting in an overall savings of ₹58,100 across the variant lineup.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R?