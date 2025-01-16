Lotus Emira, Emeya Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

New Lotus Cars in India: Lotus Cars has launched two new products for the Indian market. The British automaker has introduced the Emira, an ICE sedan, and Emeya, an EV performance sedan in India. Both the Emira and Emeya are two-door performance vehicles with aerodynamic design, features and stylish interiors. The Emira has a 3.5L V6 engine, claimed to go from 0 to 100kmph in four seconds with a top speed of 290kmph. On the other hand, the less-priced Emeya has a 102kWh battery pack, offering a maximum range of 610km.