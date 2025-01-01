Mahindra Auto Sales Surge 16% in December: Here’s everything you need to know

Mahindra Sales in December: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday reported that there is a surge in its auto sales. The company saw a rise of 16 per cent in overall auto sales which stood at 69,768 units in December 2024.

In December 2023, the company posted an overall sales of 60,188 units.

Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales:

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that the passenger vehicle sales stood at 41,424 units last month compared to 35,174 units in the year-ago period, a surge of 18 per cent is recorded.

"The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the auto sector," M&M Ltd President, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

Mahindra Farm Equipment Sales:

In the farm equipment sector, the company said it witnessed a 20 per cent growth in tractor sales in December 2024 at 22,943 units from 19,138 units in the year-ago month.

Mahindra’s Domestic Tractor Sales:

Regarding the domestic sales of the tractors, the company saw sales of 22,019 units over 18,028 units in December 2023, a surge of 22 per cent.

Mahindra’s Exports:

According to the statement, the company said that exports were down top 17 per cent, which stood at 924 units last month against 1,110 units a year ago.

Mahindra’s Recent Launch:

Mahindra and Mahindra recently launched two new EVs in India. The company launched the BE 6 and the XEV 9e in the market. Regarding the prices, the BE 6 starts at Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant. The price of the XEV 9e starts at Rs 21.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant. The XEV 9e and the BE 6 are available in three variants, and two battery packs, a 59kWh and a 79kWh battery pack.