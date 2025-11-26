Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched in India - What’s New?

New Special Edition BE 6: Mahindra Automotive, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has launched a unique edition of its BE 6 electric SUV, called the BE 6 Formula E Edition. According to Mahindra, the BE 6 is the first car that has styling and inspiration from India’s only factory Formula E team, which is the Mahindra Racing. The exteriors and the interiors of the BE 6 Formula E Edition get a striking livery, and the front profile gets a design change as well. The interiors get the Firestorm Orange shade on multiple parts and have a similar feature list.

Mahindra offers the BE 6 Formula E Edition in two variants, and the bookings will commence from January 14, 2026, and the deliveries will begin from February 14, 2026.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new on the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition:

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Price

You can choose the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition from two variants. These are:

The FE2 is priced at ₹23.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The FE3 variant is priced at ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Exteriors

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition exterior gets an overhaul compared to the regular BE 6. The front gets sleek LED DRL and a new circular-shaped LED projector headlamp. It gets a striking bumper and signature livery on the frunk. Coming to the sides, it runs on 20-inch alloy wheels, and the disc brake callipers are finished in Firestorm Orange shade.

The front doors get Formula E livery and subtle ‘Formula E’ badging on the front fenders. At the rear, it comes with a lip and a roof spoiler to enhance the aerodynamic, liquid metal finish, skid plates, and has aggressive race-style graphics.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Colours

You can choose the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition from four colour options. These are:

Everest White

Firestorm Orange

Tango Red

Stealth Black

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Interiors

On the inside, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition has multiple accents finished in Firestorm Orange shade. Since it is a special Formula E Edition, it gets an ‘FIA X Formula E’ plaque on the console, there is a logo-embossed dashboard and seats. Additionally, there are FIA-branded seat belts as well.

There are Orange accents that highlight the controls, straps, and steering wheel, a race-style start/stop flap, a custom startup animation, and exterior engine sounds that enhance the overall aesthetic and give you a motorsport-inspired interior experience.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Features

Regarding the feature list, it remains almost the same. It continues to come with a wireless charger, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, and other convenience features. Talking about the safety features, it comes with Level-2 ADAS features, including drowsiness detection, lane keep assist, multiple airbags, and others.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Range & Power