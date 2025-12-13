Updated 13 December 2025 at 16:52 IST
Mahindra BE 6 Price Dips by up to ₹2.5 Lakh in December 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save
Discount on Mahindra BE 6: Buyers, when exploring for a new EV SUV around ₹20 lakh, there are various options available in the market. In this segment, the Mahindra BE 6 is a popular choice in the market. It was launched in 2024, and recently, Mahindra launched the BE 6 Formula E variant and revised its front and rear design. If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹2.5 lakh on your purchase as the automaker is offering multiple discounts and benefits on your new purchase.
The Mahindra BE 6 is available in multiple colour options, and you can choose it with a 59kWh or a 79kWh battery pack. It comes with features like Level-2 ADAS, three driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.
Here is how you can increase your savings on the Mahindra BE 6 in December 2025:
What is the price of the Mahindra BE 6?
The price of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹27.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.
What are the discounts on the Mahindra BE 6 in December 2025?
In December 2025, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹2 lakh. Further, there is an exchange or loyalty bonus of ₹30,000, and there is a corporate discount of ₹20,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹2.5 lakh on all the variants of the Mahindra BE 6.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
What is the range in the Mahindra BE 6?
The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 557 km, and there is a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 683km.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 16:51 IST