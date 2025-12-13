Mahindra BE 6 Price Dips by up to ₹2.5 Lakh in December 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Mahindra BE 6: Buyers, when exploring for a new EV SUV around ₹20 lakh, there are various options available in the market. In this segment, the Mahindra BE 6 is a popular choice in the market. It was launched in 2024, and recently, Mahindra launched the BE 6 Formula E variant and revised its front and rear design. If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹2.5 lakh on your purchase as the automaker is offering multiple discounts and benefits on your new purchase.

The Mahindra BE 6 is available in multiple colour options, and you can choose it with a 59kWh or a 79kWh battery pack. It comes with features like Level-2 ADAS, three driving modes, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

Here is how you can increase your savings on the Mahindra BE 6 in December 2025:

What is the price of the Mahindra BE 6?

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, and it goes to ₹27.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

What are the discounts on the Mahindra BE 6 in December 2025?

In December 2025, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹2 lakh. Further, there is an exchange or loyalty bonus of ₹30,000, and there is a corporate discount of ₹20,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹2.5 lakh on all the variants of the Mahindra BE 6.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

What is the range in the Mahindra BE 6?