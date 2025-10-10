Mahindra BE 6 Rall E Spotted Testing - What to Expect?

Upcoming Mahindra SUV: The Mahindra BE 6 is a stylish SUV, which has a feature-rich interior and is available with two battery packs in the market. Recently, a Reddit user shared images of the Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E test mule under heavy camouflage in a parking lot in Chennai. It is the off-roader version of the regular BE 6, and as per media reports, it is likely to launch in 2026. The overall design and proportions are expected to remain unchanged, and the Rall-E and the BE 6 are manufactured on the same platform.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E:

Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E Design

Since it was a test mule, which was wrapped heavily, it was a bit difficult to identify design elements. However, the front will have a split headlamp setup, having an LED DRL and a projector setup for the main lamps. It is expected to get an off-road spec bumper at the front, and as per images, it was finished in black shade.

Image Source: Reddit

On the side, it is likely to get the same cuts and creases as the regular model on offer. Since it is the Rall-E variant, it will come with a roof-mounted carrier. The BE 6 Rall-E will continue to be offered with flush door handles and a rising window line, giving it a coupe-style.

At the rear, the BE 6 Rall-E is expected to get a similar rear design as the regular BE 6. It is likely to get a black bumper, a sharp design for the boot, and a similar spoiler design to the regular variant.

Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E Specifications

As per media reports, the upcoming Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E is expected to get a dual-motor setup as compared to the regular BE 6, which is offered with a rear-wheel drive setup. The specifications of the motor are still undercover, but as per multiple reports, the combined output from the dual-motor setup will likely be producing 388 bhp and 480Nm of torque.

Mahindra BE 6 Rall-E Launch