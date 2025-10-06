Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Refreshed in India With New Design, Start at ₹7.99 Lakh

Mahindra has unveiled the facelift versions of the Bolero and Bolero Neo. | Image: Vatsal Agrawal/ Republic

Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo facelift for the Indian market. The updated version of the SUV comes with a revised exterior design, revamped interiors, and some new additions to the feature list as well. First launched in 2,000, it has been a popular SUV in rural and urban markets. It got an update every four to five years, and the Bolero Neo was launched in 2021.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Bolero Range for the prospective buyers:

Mahindra Bolero Facelift Price

The price of the Mahindra Bolero facelift starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. It is available in four variants: B4, B6, B6 (O), and B8.

Mahindra Bolero Facelift Design

The design and the silhouette of the Mahindra Bolero facelift are continued from the previous generation. However, the updated model comes with a new design for the grill, gets fog lamps, and a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. You can now choose it from four colour options.

Mahindra Bolero Facelift Features

The Mahindra Bolero facelift comes with features like a 17.78cm infotainment screen, steering-mounted controls, and others.

Mahindra Bolero Facelift Engine Specifications

Regarding the engine option, the Mahindra Bolero facelift continues with a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, which produces 75 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Price

The price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift starts at ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. It is available in five variant options. These are N4, N8, N10, N10 (O), and N11.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Design

The design of the Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift gets subtle changes on the outside. There is a new grill, gets LED headlamps and foglamps, and the alloy wheels have a new design. Additionally, the automaker has added new colour options, and it is now available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Features

Regarding the feature list, the Mahindra Bolero Neo facelift gets a 22.8cm infotainment screen, cruise control, and other convenience features.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Engine Specifications