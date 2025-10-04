Maserati MC Pura Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

New Italian Supercar in India: Italian sports car manufacturer Maserati has launched its flagship supercar, the MC Pura, for the Indian market. It is a mid-engine and a low-slung car, which is available in a Coupe and a convertible avatar called Cielo. It was introduced globally earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival and is the successor to the MC20. Regarding its feature list, the MC Pura has driving modes, automatic climate control, and is equipped with a V6 turbo petrol engine.

Maserati MC Pura Front | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Here’s everything you need to know about the Maserati MC Pura:

Maserati MC Pura Price

The price of the Maserati MC Pura starts at ₹4.12 crore (ex-showroom) for the Coupe variant and ₹5.12 crore (ex-showroom) for the Celio variant (convertible).

Maserati MC Pura Exterior Design

The design and the shape of the Maserati MC Pura are carried forward from the MC20. The front gets a new grille having a dark frame, resulting in a bold stance. The air intakes are repositioned and now they are placed under the more prominent headlights. At the rear, the bumpers are tweaked to give a bolder look.

Maserati MC Pura Alloy Wheel | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Maserati MC Pura Interiors

Maserati MC Pura Steering Wheel | Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

On the inside, the Maserati MC Pura comes with laser-etched Alcantara upholstery, and there are non-uniform vertical stripes. Talking about the seats, the MC Pura comes with a new architecture for the seats, which have a double-sided backing, and you can customise it as per your needs. However, multiple elements retain the same design as the MC20.

Maserati MC Pura Engine Specifications

The Maserati MC Pura is equipped with a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, which Maserati calls "Nettuno. This engine produces 621 bhp and 719 Nm of torque on both Coupe and Cielo variants. It has an RWD drivetrain, and this engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Maserati MC Pura Top Speed