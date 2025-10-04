Updated 4 October 2025 at 15:16 IST
Maserati MC Pura Launched in India - Price, Features, and More
New Italian Supercar in India: Maserati has launched the MC Pura in two versions for the Indian market. Here’s everything you need to know about the Maserati MC Pura:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Italian Supercar in India: Italian sports car manufacturer Maserati has launched its flagship supercar, the MC Pura, for the Indian market. It is a mid-engine and a low-slung car, which is available in a Coupe and a convertible avatar called Cielo. It was introduced globally earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival and is the successor to the MC20. Regarding its feature list, the MC Pura has driving modes, automatic climate control, and is equipped with a V6 turbo petrol engine.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Maserati MC Pura:
Maserati MC Pura Price
The price of the Maserati MC Pura starts at ₹4.12 crore (ex-showroom) for the Coupe variant and ₹5.12 crore (ex-showroom) for the Celio variant (convertible).
Maserati MC Pura Exterior Design
The design and the shape of the Maserati MC Pura are carried forward from the MC20. The front gets a new grille having a dark frame, resulting in a bold stance. The air intakes are repositioned and now they are placed under the more prominent headlights. At the rear, the bumpers are tweaked to give a bolder look.
Maserati MC Pura Interiors
On the inside, the Maserati MC Pura comes with laser-etched Alcantara upholstery, and there are non-uniform vertical stripes. Talking about the seats, the MC Pura comes with a new architecture for the seats, which have a double-sided backing, and you can customise it as per your needs. However, multiple elements retain the same design as the MC20.
Maserati MC Pura Engine Specifications
The Maserati MC Pura is equipped with a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, which Maserati calls "Nettuno. This engine produces 621 bhp and 719 Nm of torque on both Coupe and Cielo variants. It has an RWD drivetrain, and this engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Maserati MC Pura Top Speed
With the V6 engine, the Maserati MC Pura Cielo has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.0 seconds, and has a claimed top speed of 325 kmph. However, the Maserati MC Pura Coupe has a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds and has the same top speed.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 15:16 IST