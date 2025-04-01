Mahindra Records 20% Growth in Sales Annually, Registers 18% Surge in March 2025

Updated April 1st 2025, 14:08 IST
Mahindra Sales in March: India’s leading automotive manufacturer, Mahindra and Mahindra announced its sales figures. In March 2025, the automaker said the company saw total sales of 48,048 units in the utility vehicle segment, having a growth of 18 per cent on a year-on-year basis. According to a statement, Mahindra recorded a growth of 7,417 units as compared to March 2024. The commercial vehicle segment of Mahindra recorded total sales of 23,951 units.
According to an official statement from Mahindra, the annual sales were recorded at 5,51,487 units of SUVs. The company saw a growth of 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Mahindra exported 4,143 units in March 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 163 per cent on a year-on-year basis as there was a surge of 2,570 units in exports.
As per the statement, Mahindra closed the exports by 34,709 units. The company saw growth of 41 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
“In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum,” Mr Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said.
In March 2025, Mahindra launched the XUV 700 Ebony Edition for the customers. The price of Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition is ₹₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7 Petrol variant to ₹24.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7 L Diesel AT variant.
Recently, Mahindra Automotive announced that the automaker will be hiking the prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles from April 2025. Mahindra has hiked the prices of its SUVs and commercial vehicle category vehicles by up to 3 per cent. According to the company, the price hike is a result of the increase in input costs and higher commodity prices, along with “other contributing factors.”
Published April 1st 2025, 14:08 IST