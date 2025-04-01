Mahindra Records 20% Growth in Sales Annually, Registers 18% Surge in March 2025

Mahindra Sales in March: India’s leading automotive manufacturer, Mahindra and Mahindra announced its sales figures. In March 2025, the automaker said the company saw total sales of 48,048 units in the utility vehicle segment, having a growth of 18 per cent on a year-on-year basis. According to a statement, Mahindra recorded a growth of 7,417 units as compared to March 2024. The commercial vehicle segment of Mahindra recorded total sales of 23,951 units.

Annual Sales of Mahindra:

According to an official statement from Mahindra, the annual sales were recorded at 5,51,487 units of SUVs. The company saw a growth of 20 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Exports of Mahindra:

Mahindra exported 4,143 units in March 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 163 per cent on a year-on-year basis as there was a surge of 2,570 units in exports.

Annual Exports of Mahindra:

As per the statement, Mahindra closed the exports by 34,709 units. The company saw growth of 41 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum,” Mr Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M said.

Recent Mahindra XUV 700 Special Edition Launch:

In March 2025, Mahindra launched the XUV 700 Ebony Edition for the customers. The price of Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition is ₹₹19.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7 Petrol variant to ₹24.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7 L Diesel AT variant.

Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition, Image Source: Mahindra

Price Hike of Mahindra SUVs: