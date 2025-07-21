Mahindra Scorpio Classic Price Drops By Up To ₹45,000 in July 2025

Discount on Scorpio: The Mahindra Scorpio is a popular SUV in the Indian market. It is known for its muscular looks, great road presence, and the reliable diesel engine on offer. If you are planning to buy the Mahindra Scorpio Classic in July 2025, then it is a good time as there are multiple discounts on the SUV, which can increases your benefits. You can save up to ₹45,000 on the Scorpio Classic in this month.

Here is a quick rundown of the discount available on the Mahindra Scorpio Classic in July 2025

Mahindra Scorpio Classis S Variant Price

The price of the base variant of the Scorpio Classic S variant starts at ₹13.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-seater variant, and the nine-seater variant has a price tag of ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Mahindra Scorpio Classis S Variant

If you are planning to buy the base variant of the Scorpio Classic, the S variant, then Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹45,000 on the vehicle. Further, you can take free accessories of worth up to ₹30,000. As a result, you’ll be able to get free accessories and a cash benefit of ₹45,000.

Mahindra Scoprio Classic S11 Variant Price

The price of the Mahindra Scoprio Classic S11 variant is ₹17.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount on Mahindra Scoprio Classic S11 Variant

On the Mahindra Scoprio Classic S11 variant, you have a cash discount of ₹30,000 on the vehicle. Further, Mahindra is offering free accessories of worth up to ₹20,000. As a result, you’ll be able to get free accessories and a cash benefit of ₹30,000.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Engine Specifications