Nitin Gadkari Announces New FASTag Benefit For Tolls in India - Check Details

Benefits of FASTag: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has announced a new benefit for users on highway travel. Gadkari has introduced a new FASTag-based Annual Pass for users. This pass is priced at ₹3,000 and will be effective from August 15. The FASTag Annual Pass will only be issued to private vehicle owners and will be valid for a complete year. To apply for the FASTag Annual Pass, there will be a new link that will be available on the official NHAI or MoRTH website.

Nitin Gadkari said,” The Annual Pass will enable seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways throughout the country.” Gadkari further stated that by reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners.

Here's everything you need to know about the FASTag Annual Pass:

What is the price of the FASTag Annual Pass?

The price of the FASTag Annual Pass is ₹3,000 and will be effective from August 15, 2025.

What is the validity of the FASTag Annual Pass?

According to the ministry, the FASTag’s yearly pass will have a validity of 1 year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, which ever comes first.

Which vehicle owners can get the FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag yearly pass is only available for private vehicle owners who own a car, jeep or van. It is not available for commercial vehicles or trucks buses.

Where can you apply for the FASTag Annual Pass?