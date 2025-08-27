Mahindra Scorpio N vs Hyundai Alcazar - How Do They Compare?

Best Mid-Size SUV Around ₹20 Lakh: The mid-size SUV segment is a popular choice among buyers in India. Around ₹20 lakh, you have the Mahindra Scorpio N, which is a popular ladder-on-frame SUV, with having comfortable cabin and great road presence. On the other side, around the same price, you can check out the Hyundai Alcazar, which recently got updated. Both are available with a petrol and a diesel engine, and have a similar feature list as well.

Here is a quick comparison of the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Hyundai Alcazar for buyers:

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Hyundai Alcazar - Price

The Mahindra Scorpio N starts at ₹16.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹29.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Alcazar starts at ₹17.55 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹25.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Hyundai Alcazar - Features

If you are looking for a feature-loaded SUV, the Hyundai Alcazar offers slightly more than the Mahindra Scorpio N. The Alcazar comes with 64 colour ambient lighting, a 10-25-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, Boss Mode seats, front and rear ventilated seats, and others. On the other side, the Scorpio N comes with an analogue instrument cluster, a smaller sunroof, three driving modes, a smaller touchscreen infotainment system, a physical handbrake, and others.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Hyundai Alcazar - Safety Features

Both the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Hyundai Alcazar are safe SUVs in the segment. The Scorpio N have scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Further, it has Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and others. On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar has not been crash tested yet. It also comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and other safety features.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs Hyundai Alcazar - Engine