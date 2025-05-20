Mahindra Scorpio N vs MG Hector - How Do They Compare?

Mahindra vs MG: Buyers looking for a new vehicle, having feature loaded cabin, spacious interiors, and powerful engine options have a wide options to choose from. In this segment, the Mahindra Scorpio N is a popular option among buyers. However, it competes with the MG Hector in the segment. Both are available with a petrol and a diesel engine option.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Mahindra Scorpio N and the MG Hector for buyers:

Mahindra Scorpio N vs MG Hector: Price

The price of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at ₹16.47 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (ESP) variant. On the contrary, the price of the MG Hector starts at ₹16.57 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base Style 1.5 Turbo MT variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs MG Hector: Features

Both the Mahindra Scorpio N and the MG Hector are feature loaded offerings in its segment. The buyers of the Mahindra Scorpio N will get a regular sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, driving modes, and others. On the other hand, the buyers of the MG Hector will get a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and more.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs MG Hector: Colours

The buyers of the Mahindra Scorpio N can choose from seven colour options. The buyers of the MG Hector can choose from six colour options.

Mahindra Scorpio N vs MG Hector: Engine Options

Both the SUVs are available with a petrol and a diesel engine. The Mahindra Scorpio N has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine. It is also available with a 4x4 drivetrain option. On the other hand, the MG Hector has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L diesel engine option. It comes with a front-wheel drivetrain only.

