Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Which One to Pick Under ₹20 Lakh?

Safari vs Scorpio N: The mid-size SUV segment offers vehicles that have great road presence, comfortable seating, and comes with decent features on offer. In this segment, the Mahindra Scorpio N is a popular choice among customers. It is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis, has decent features, and is available with a 4x4 drivetrain. It competes with the Tata Safari in its segment. Safari is built on a monocoque chassis, has decent features and is available in a 4x2 drivetrain option only.

Which one is better for buyers? Here is a side-by-side comparison for buyers considering for Tata Safari and the Mahindra Scorpio N:

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Features

Both the SUVs, the Tata Safari and the Mahindra Scorpio N, are well-equipped with convenience features for buyers. The feature list on the Tata Safari comprises a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. The feature list on the Mahindra Scorpio N comprises dual-zone climate control, a regular sunroof, multiple driving modes, and others.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Safety Features

The Tata Safari is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N misses out on Level-2 ADAS features, but it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. It has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Engine Specifications

The customers of the Tata Safari have a single engine option to pick. It comes with a 2.0L diesel engine, making 168 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N has a 2.0L petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine on offer. The petrol engine makes 200 bhp and 370 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The diesel engine makes 175 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. It also has an option of a 4x4 drivetrain.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Price