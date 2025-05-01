Mahindra SUVs’ Domestic Sales Surge by 28% YoY in April 2025

Mahindra Sales in April: India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Mahindra and Mahindra, recorded a positive momentum in domestic sales in April 2025. According to Mahindra, the automaker saw domestic sales of 52,330 units in April 2025. There was growth in volumes by 11,322 units, having a 27.61 per cent growth on a YoY basis. Further, as compared to March 2025, Mahindra saw a marginal growth of 8.91 per cent, and there was a surge in volumes by 4,282 units.

Here’s everything that you need to know about Mahindra’s Vehicles:

Which is the entry-level model in Mahindra’s lineup?

Currently, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the entry-level model in the lineup. It is available with three engine options, multiple convenience features, and spacious seating.

What is the price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO?

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in 25 variant options to choose from.

What other models are there in Mahindra’s lineup?

Following the list of models, Mahindra offers Thar, Thar Roxx, XEV 9e, BE 6, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N, XUV 400, and XUV 700.

What were the recent launches by Mahindra in India?

Mahindra has recently launched two new electric vehicles in India. The automaker launched the XEV 9e and the BE 6 electric vehicles in the market.

What is the price of the Mahindra BE 6?

The price of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in five variants to buyers.

What is the price of the Mahindra XEV 9e?

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pack One variant. It is available in four variants to choose from.

What are the battery packs on the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?