Mahindra Thar 2025 Launched in India - What's New?

Mahindra Thar 2025: Mahindra has launched the Thar 2025 for the Indian market. The exterior design of the Thar 2025 remains unchanged, and the automaker has added new features and revamped the interiors of the SUV. The Thar came back in 2020 and has been a popular choice among buyers for its bold presence and off-road capabilities. Though it has got some new updates in 2025, it remains unchanged mechanically.

“By blending new design elements, smart technology, enhanced comfort and convenience features, the New Thar offers an unparalleled driving experience that empowers our customers to explore limitless possibilities in both urban and off-road settings,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mahindra Thar 2025:

Mahindra Thar 2025 Price

The price of the Mahindra Thar 2025 starts at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base AXT RWD manual variant and goes to ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXT 4WD diesel automatic variant.

Mahindra Thar 2025 Exteriors

The exteriors of the Mahindra Thar 2025 get minimal updates. There is a new dual-tone bumper, and it continues to come with a distinctive design for the grill. On the side, the design remains unchanged and continues to run on 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear now gets a wiper and washer, and the rear parking camera is now positioned in the spare wheel.

Mahindra Thar 2025 Interiors

The interiors of the Mahindra Thar 2025 get a distinctive overhaul. There is a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a new steering wheel, and there is a new centre armrest. The power window controls are repositioned, and now you can access the fuel lid from the dashboard. The rear occupants will now get rear AC vents and USB Type-C charging ports.

Mahindra Thar 2025 Colours

Mahindra has added two new paint shades to the Thar 2025. These are: Tango Red and Battleship Grey.

Mahindra Thar 2025 Engine Specifications