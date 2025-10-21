Top SUVs with the Best Off-Road Capability: Ready for Adventure?

Off-Roader SUVs: The SUV segment in the market has multiple options, which are feature-rich, have decent comfort in the cabin, and you can take them to any terrain, whether on the road or off-road. These SUVs are equipped with a full-time 4x4 mechanism, and there are a handful of options around ₹20 lakh. These are either available with a petrol or a diesel engine, and have good approach and departure angles along with decent water wading capacity.

Here is a list of the top three SUVs, which come with the best off-road capabilities:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The first off-road SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It is the entry-level offering, which comes with a small petrol engine that is reliable and popular in the market. The Jimny comes with full-time 4x4 and has decent features. It is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine. For off-roading situations, the Jimny has an approach angle of 37 degrees, a departure angle of 49 degrees and has a 210mm ground clearance.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is ₹14.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Thar / Thar Roxx

One of the most popular offerings in the segment is the Mahindra Thar and the Thar Roxx. The Thar is a three-door SUV, and the Thar Roxx is a five-door SUV, having slightly extra features, space, and comfort over the regular Thar.

Recently, the automaker made subtle updates to the regular Thar. Both come with great off-road capabilities, but the price difference between 4x4 variants is noticeable. The Thar has 4x4 with a petrol engine, whereas the Thar Roxx offers 4x4 only with a diesel engine.

Thar is equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine. For off-roading situations, the Thar has an approach angle of 42 degrees, a departure angle of 37 degrees and has a 219mm ground clearance. Thar Roxx has an approach angle of 41.7 degrees, a departure angle of 36 degrees and has a 226mm ground clearance.

The price of the Thar 4X4 variant starts at ₹17.40 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the cost of the Thar Roxx 4x4 variant is ₹21.61 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Force Gurkha

If you are planning for an off-roader SUV, then the Force Gurkha should be on your list. It is one of the underrated 4x4 SUVs on the list, has boxy exteriors, basic interiors, but it has great off-road capabilities. Force offers it with a single 2.6L diesel engine with a manual gearbox. Regarding off-road, you can manually lock the front and rear differentials for better traction on the terrain. It has an approach angle of 39 degrees, a departure angle of 37 degrees and has a 233mm ground clearance for the five-door variant.