Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha - Which 4X4 SUV to Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Thar Roxx vs Gurkha: The SUV segment in India is widely popular among buyers as they provide great road presence, comfortable seating, and has 4x4 capabilities. In this segment, Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular choice among buyers. It has bold exteriors, has two engine options and has 4x4 capabilities. On the other hand, it competes with the Force Gurkha, which is an underrated off-roader SUV in its segment.

Which 4x4 SUV is better? Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Force Gurkha for prospective buyers:

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Dimensions

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has a length of 4,428 mm, is 1,870 mm wide, and has a height of 1,923 mm. It has a wheelbase of ,850 mm. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha 5-door version has a length of 4,390 mm, a width of 1,365 mm, has a height of 2,296 with a roof carrier, and a ground clearance of 233 mm.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Features

The feature list on the Mahindra Thar Roxx comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and more. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha has a manual air conditioning, rear parking camera, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and more.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Off-road Capabilities

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has an approach angle of 41.7 degrees, a departure angle of 36.1 degrees, and water wading capacity of 650mm. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha has an approach angle of 39 degree, a departure angle of 37 degree and a water wading capacity of 700mm.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Engine

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 comes with a 2.2L diesel engine, making 150 bhp and 330 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha has a 2.6L diesel engine, making 140 bhp and 260 Nm torque, available with a single five-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha: Price