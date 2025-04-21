Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Force Gurkha - Which 4X4 SUV to Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Updated April 21st 2025, 14:23 IST
Thar Roxx vs Gurkha: The SUV segment in India is widely popular among buyers as they provide great road presence, comfortable seating, and has 4x4 capabilities. In this segment, Mahindra Thar Roxx is a popular choice among buyers. It has bold exteriors, has two engine options and has 4x4 capabilities. On the other hand, it competes with the Force Gurkha, which is an underrated off-roader SUV in its segment.
Which 4x4 SUV is better? Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison of the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Force Gurkha for prospective buyers:
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has a length of 4,428 mm, is 1,870 mm wide, and has a height of 1,923 mm. It has a wheelbase of ,850 mm. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha 5-door version has a length of 4,390 mm, a width of 1,365 mm, has a height of 2,296 with a roof carrier, and a ground clearance of 233 mm.
The feature list on the Mahindra Thar Roxx comprises a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and more. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha has a manual air conditioning, rear parking camera, a 9-inch infotainment screen, and more.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has an approach angle of 41.7 degrees, a departure angle of 36.1 degrees, and water wading capacity of 650mm. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha has an approach angle of 39 degree, a departure angle of 37 degree and a water wading capacity of 700mm.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 comes with a 2.2L diesel engine, making 150 bhp and 330 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Force Gurkha has a 2.6L diesel engine, making 140 bhp and 260 Nm torque, available with a single five-speed manual gearbox.
The price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts at ₹19.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX5 Diesel 4x4 variant. On the other hand, the price of the Force Gurkha starts at ₹18.00 lakh (ex-showroom) for the five-door variant.
Published April 21st 2025, 13:57 IST