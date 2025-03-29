Mahindra Thar to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 Cars With Highest Ground Clearance in India

Updated March 29th 2025, 19:32 IST
Cars with Highest Ground Clearance: Ground clearance in cars is an important factor as it helps to tackle challenging road conditions, which include uneven roads, potholes and large speed bumps. Nissan Magnite is the most affordable sub-4m compact SUV having a ground clearance of 205mm.
Here is a list of the top five cars with highest ground clearance in India:
The first SUV on the list is the Nissan Magnite. It has a ground clearance of 205mm. It has features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger and more. Magnite has two engine options for the buyers. The price of Nissan Magnite is ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The next SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is a compact SUV, having a ground clearance of 210mm. It has a feature loaded cabin, has two engine options and is also available with an AWD drivetrain. The price of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Mahindra Thar is a sub-4m SUV, which has a high ground clearance of 226mm. Buyers usually use a footstep to climb in and out of the SUV. It is powered by a petrol and a diesel engine and is available in a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain. Thar offers features such as automatic climate control, infotainment screen, wireless charger, and more. The price of Mahindra Thar is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The fourth SUV on the list is the Force Gurkha. It is a tall SUV, and has a massive ground clearance of 233mm. It has limited features, but has great comfort. It is powered by a single 2.6L diesel engine and is only available with a 4x4 drivetrain option. The price of Force Gurkha is ₹16.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Land Cruiser is the flagship SUV in Toyota’s lineup in India. It has a massive ground clearance of 235mm and requires a footstep to climb in and out of the SUV. It has a feature loaded cabin, spacious and comfortable cabin and a single V6 petrol engine option for the buyers. The price of Toyota Lnd Cruiser is ₹2.31 crore (ex-showroom).
