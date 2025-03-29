Mahindra Thar to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 Cars With Highest Ground Clearance in India

Cars with Highest Ground Clearance: Ground clearance in cars is an important factor as it helps to tackle challenging road conditions, which include uneven roads, potholes and large speed bumps. Nissan Magnite is the most affordable sub-4m compact SUV having a ground clearance of 205mm.

Here is a list of the top five cars with highest ground clearance in India:

Nissan Magnite:

The first SUV on the list is the Nissan Magnite. It has a ground clearance of 205mm. It has features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger and more. Magnite has two engine options for the buyers. The price of Nissan Magnite is ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The next SUV on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It is a compact SUV, having a ground clearance of 210mm. It has a feature loaded cabin, has two engine options and is also available with an AWD drivetrain. The price of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar:

The Mahindra Thar is a sub-4m SUV, which has a high ground clearance of 226mm. Buyers usually use a footstep to climb in and out of the SUV. It is powered by a petrol and a diesel engine and is available in a 4x2 and a 4x4 drivetrain. Thar offers features such as automatic climate control, infotainment screen, wireless charger, and more. The price of Mahindra Thar is ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Force Gurkha:

The fourth SUV on the list is the Force Gurkha. It is a tall SUV, and has a massive ground clearance of 233mm. It has limited features, but has great comfort. It is powered by a single 2.6L diesel engine and is only available with a 4x4 drivetrain option. The price of Force Gurkha is ₹16.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Land Cruiser: