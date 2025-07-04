Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 Updated with 79kWh Battery In Mid-Variants - Check Price, Features, and More

Updated 4 July 2025 at 15:27 IST
XEV 9e, BE 6 Updated: Mahindra has recently launched the BE 6 and the XEV 9e for the Indian market. According to a statement, the mid-spec, Pack Two variant is now available with a 79 kWh battery pack. Now you can choose the mid variant of the XEV 9e and the BE 6 with either a 59 kWh battery pack or a 79 kWh battery pack. The features in the Pack Two variant of the XEV 9e and BE 6 are rear AC vents, auto booster headlamps, brake-by-Wire, and others. Additionally, you have an option to either opt for an home charger of 7.2 kW or a 11.2 kW with the EV SUVs.
Here is everything you need to know about the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6 Pack Two Variants
The price of the XEV 9e Pack Two variant with 79kWh battery pack is ₹26.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The feature list on the XEV 9e Pack Two variants comprises auto headlamps, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rain sensing wipers, and more.
The safety features on the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two variant are Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and others.
Mahindra says the 79 kWh battery pack has a real-world range of 500 km.
The price of the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two variant with 79 kWh battery pack is ₹23.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The feature list on the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two is similar to the XEV 9e. It also comes with adaptive cruise control, one-pedal drive, wireless charger, and others.
The safety features on the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two comprises of six airbags, ABS, Level-2 ADAS, and others.
